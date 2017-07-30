Elvis visits care home

Have your say

Elvis came to Church Farm Care Home in East Wittering and entertained the residents with old favourites, which got everyone’s toes a-tapping and singing along with hits such as Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Francine Sims, financial administrator, said: “A great afternoon was had by all.”

