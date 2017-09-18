‘Emergency closure’ of Bognor road due to ‘unsafe building’

West Sussex Highways has confirmed a road in central Bognor has been closed to through-traffic because of an ‘unsafe building’.

A spokeman said the situation, on York Road, is being managed by Arun District Council.

They added: “This emergency closure is needed to allow contractors to make the road safe. It is expected to be closed, with access only for residents’ and emergency vehicles, until September 22, although this could change depending on what remedial works are needed. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”

An alternative route, via Belmont Street, Lennox Street, The Esplanade, Waterloo Square, West Street and High Street, will be signposted as a result.

Arun District Council has been approached for a statement and this story will be updated accordingly.

