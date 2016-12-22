Emsworth officer cadet fulfils long-standing ambition

A 22-year-old from Emsworth has celebrated her formal commissioning as a Royal Navy officer on parade at Britannia Royal Naval College in Devon.

Midshipman Coral Crouch was one of 174 officer cadets who took part in the parade, watched by their families, friends and distinguished guests.

Guest of honour was General Sir Gordon Messenger Royal Marines, vice chief of the defence staff, who inspected the parade and took the salute during the march pass.

To earn her place on the parade ground, the budding logistics officer completed an intensive 30-week training course, which was split into three distinct ten-week phases.

The training included a three-week ship acquaint, when Coral was assigned to HMS Richmond, which was undergoing a period of operational sea training and made a port visit to Amsterdam.

Coral said: “Commissioning as a naval officer has been a long-standing ambition of mine. Throughout training, I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie with my peers, particularly on Dartmoor, in the academic lectures, the gym and out on the water.

“The three weeks on board HMS Richmond was also a great taste of naval life at sea. It feels quite surreal to know I’ve completed training. It’s highly rewarding that all my hard work has paid off.”

A former pupil of Portsmouth High School, Coral graduated from the University of Bristol in 2012 with a first class degree in experimental psychology.

Coral was a member of the Bristol University Royal Navy Unit and then became the training officer for the Southampton University Royal Navy Unit.

She added: “I joined the Royal Navy to do a varied and challenging job, which contributes to a worthwhile and important cause.”

Coral will begin specialist training at the Defence Maritime Logistics School at HMS Raleigh after a well-deserved Christmas break.

