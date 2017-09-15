Emsworth Show organisers aim to build on success in 2018

Planning for next year’s Emsworth Show starts here as organisers reflect on a hugely-successful 2017 event.

The number of entries in the horticulture tent were up almost 50 per cent on last year, proving the event is more popular than ever – just a few years after it was thought to be under some threat.

Now the call has gone out for people to commit to getting involved in the 2018 show – almost certain to be held on August Bank Holiday Monday – and help ensure it lives on as one of the town’s annual highlights.

Organisers have revealed this year’s show, held on a lovely hot bank holiday, attracted more than 6,500 people. Organised by Emsworth Horticultural Society, the devoted support of the people of the Emsworth area made it a success.

Thanks have gone out to all the keen gardeners in the area who showed off their horticultural efforts, sponsors, stallholders, arena display teams and clubs, entertainers, Havant council and all the volunteers whose tasks enable the show to go ahead.

The Devoil Blue Riband, awarded for the best in show, was won by Allan Chivers for three beautiful dahlias. He also won two other trophies. The Banksian Medal awarded by the Royal Horticultural Society for the winning the most prize money was awarded to William Howarth.

We are already thinking about next year’s show so if you want to join us please contact us.

A show spokesman said: “The park and ride scheme which worked very well and the next Emsworth Show is provisionally booked for Bank Holiday Monday in August 2018 and planning will soon be under way.

“We are already thinking about next year’s show so if you want to join us please contact us. The show is the result of a great team effort. The show needs you all!”

Find out more at http://emsworthshow.org.uk