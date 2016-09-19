Enforcing parking lines at Chichester school could ‘make a big difference’

A decision to extend yellow markings outside a Westhampnett school has been welcomed by staff in view of traffic congestion dring the school run.

Pupils travel from as far as Oving to attend the March Church of England Primary School in Claypit Lane, with scooters and cycles promoted to ease the number of cars on the road.

Headteacher Nicky Metcalfe said she hoped the decision by South Chichester County Local Committee would ‘make a big difference’.

She said: “That will definitely keep the children safer, I’m hoping that anyone who parks along there adheres to that.

“Parking can be quite difficult along Claypit Lane, so the safety of our children is always a priority.”

Zigzag ‘Keep Clear’ markings around the school will be enforced under a traffic regulation order between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Some pupils travel by bus, but a wide catchment area leaves many coming in by car.

Cycling to school is encouraged, with a scooter club launched earlier this year allowing pupils to scoot from St Peter’s church.

Breakfast and after school clubs are also offered.

Mrs Metclafe added: “Everybody is very supportive, but we just need to make sure everybody parks in the right areas.”