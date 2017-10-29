Final step for flood defences

The charity West Wittering Flood Defences is being wound up after the successful completion of the project.

The flood defence bund from East Head to Snowhill Creek was put in three years ago and the £1.6 million project was funded by the community, the FG Woodger Trust, West Wittering Estate and the Environment Agency.

The registered charity was formed at the time to co-ordinate the funding.

Chairman Keith Martin said: “The success of the sea wall project was largely due to the efforts made by the community in raising sufficient funds to meet the challenging target set by the Environment Agency.”

The project involved the rebuilding and raising of the existing flood bank, which, it is believed, was built by Canadian engineers during World War Two.

It included building of a new sluice, transporting to site hundreds of tons of new material, including the seaward-facing rock, and then reinstating the natural vegetation along the inside length of the flood bank.

Mr Martin said: “West Wittering Flood Defences is now being wound up with the remaining funds from bank interest and Gift Aid being donated to two local flood defence projects and the balance to Friends of Chichester Harbour. This final donation of approximately £14,000 is to support Friends in their activities in the AONB around West Wittering village.”

Mr Martin has presented Oliver Chipperfield, chairman of The Friends Of Chichester Harbour, with a cheque and thanked the many donors and volunteers who made the project possible.

Mr Chipperfield said: “This very generous donation will help our work around some of the most heavily-used parts of the AONB, which are around the Wittering area, especially the footpaths and East Head.”