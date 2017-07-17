GALLERY: Rare and Traditional Breeds Show

More than 600 animals and their breeders gathered at the Weald and Downland Living Museum for its Rare and Traditional Breeds Show on Sunday.

This popular show, now in its 32nd year, is an annual celebration of the diversity of rare and traditional breeds of farm livestock attracting more than 3,500 visitors to the Singleton museum.

A class for rare breed sheep at Weald and Downland Living Museums Rare and Traditional Breeds Show. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170213

Classes were held for cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, plus fleece and handspun.

Most importantly, the next generation of exhibitors and young handlers are actively encouraged to participate each year and to compete for prizes.

The show also included displays of poultry, rabbits and alpacas, plus family-friendly stage performances by The Sheep Show.

Across the UK, smallholders play a vital role in nurturing rare and traditional breeds of livestock.

The museum is a charity that works to preserve our rural heritage and rare breeds are an important part of this work.