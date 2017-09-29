New 43-mile nature path would link East Head to Shoreham

A nature trail could be built along the 43-mile stretch from East Head to Shoreham by Sea, provding better access to coastal areas.

The RSPB nature reserve at Medmerry and the estuary at Pagham Harbour are included in the recently published proposals, which include coastline along seafront promenades at Selsey, Bognor and Worthing.

A eight-week consultation will now allow land owners and people to make objections or representations.

If approved, the route will become part of the England Coast Path – the 2,700 mile walking route and England’s newest National Trail currently being developed around the entire English coast by Natural England.

The proposals recommend significant improvements to the existing coastal footpath network, providing a well waymarked, continuous trail.

In several locations there has only been informal access along the coast.

In places, the trail would be able to ‘roll back’ when erosion occurs.

Jim Seymour, Natural England’s area manager for Sussex and Kent said: “We have had discussions with local residents, landowners and key organisation along the proposed route.

“Their input has been essential and helped shape the proposals.”

Anyone can make representations to Natural England about the report during the eight week period until November 22. Copies of the report can be viewed in libraries, council offices and tourist information centres or is available on the GOV.UK website.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.