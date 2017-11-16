Eve organises charity ramble

A nine year old from has arranged a ramble to raise money for Children in Need.

Eve Knowlson, along with sister Caitlin and mum Kirsty, will be setting off from Medmerry Car Park, Earnley at 10.30am on Sunday to walk along the Medmerry cycle route. Kirsty said: “This will take us to the beach and then through the Medmerry Park Holiday Village and back to the Car Park. We anticipate it will take between one and a half and two hours - we’ve only cycled the route before so not sure how long walking will take! Eve is also going to be making some cakes which we will take with us for people to buy when we reach the beach and have a short break.”

To take part post a name and phone number to: 57 Westlands Road,Hunston, Chichester, PO20 1PJ, or email kirsty.knowlson@googlemail.com and leave details. There will be a resting point where there will be Pudsey cakes, made by Eve, for sale for 20p. Adults cost £5 and children cost £2 to take part in the ramble.