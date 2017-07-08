‘Exceptional’ celebration for 60th anniversary

Lavant Friendly Club has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a party at Lavant Memorial Hall, where it all started in 1957.

President Tony Bleach said: “The party took the form of a tea for members, who were joined later by various guests from around the village for a presentation and toast to the club from our rector, the Rev Dr David Jarratt.

“This was followed by entertainment from a comedy string quartet called Bowjangles, who gave their versions of television shows.

“It was an exceptionally good evening to celebrate such a wonderful achievement of 60 years and the committee were suitably thanked for their efforts in providing the lovely tea and evening.”

The club has always been linked with the Royal British Legion (RBL) branch in Lavant.

After the Second World War, the RBL was responsible for distributing food, which was in short supply, to the elderly in the village.

This led to the decision to form a branch of the Old Age Pensioners Association, under the chairmanship of Clarence Goldie, the postmaster and chairman of Lavant RBL.

In the 1990s, it was decided to change the name to Lavant Friendly Club and open it to all age groups.

With monthly meetings and outings, the club has flourished under different organisers, who were all connected to the RBL, up to today, with chairman Geoff Creswell, who is also chairman of Lavant RBL.

A strong committee organises monthly meetings still and arranges trips out, the latest being to the Milestone Museum in Basingstoke.