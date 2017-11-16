Exhibition of Whitehouse Farm housing plans

A public exhibition of plans for 750 new homes in Chichester and a school is due to take place later this month.

Members of the public are invited to view plans for Whitehouse Farm at the city council’s Assembly Rooms in North Street on Wednesday November 29.

The displays showing ‘Phase 1’ proposals and infrastructure will be available to view from 2pm to 7.30pm.

Included in the first phase of development are retail, employment and community facilities, a new school, areas of open space and access from Old Broyle Road via a new roundabout.

The first phase of 750 of 1,600 homes proposed at Whitehouse Farm was approved in principle in 2016 and developers are now putting together a detailed application of how the site will look.

Linden Homes and Miller Homes have said members of the project team will be available to discuss the primary infrastructure proposals, answer

questions and record feedback.

The second phase of development at the site has seen long discussions over the southern access near Bishop Luffa School.

More information is available on the project’s website at: www.westofchichester.consultationonline.co.uk

Residents can also get in touch with the development team via the freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or by emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.