Exhibition to explore Funtington Parish in the Past through pictures

A photograph exhibition exploring a parish in the past is set to be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, in the Funtington Village Hall in West Ashling.

Two local residents have spent hundreds of hours compiling and enlarging a unique collection of over 300 photos from private collections to give a taster of what life in the parish was like in bygone days.

The idea for this unusual exhibition was conceived three years ago with a private collection of family photos from the Ewens and Hair families in Funtington.

Other previously unseen photos and stories gathered for the Funtington Millennium booklet in 2000 have been added to create a truly unique collection of photos and memorabilia.

The ambitious project has ignited interest across the locality with memories of life in the parish of Funtington nearly 100 years ago flooding in from local residents.

Most fascinating are reflections on how methods of travel, trade and farming have changed over the years.

Technical advances have revolutionised life in our villages over the last 100 years.

Pictures show how horses gave way to motor cars; a photo of the first car in the village has helped to reveal some of the interesting history of Funtington House. In another set of pictures, a

Victorian landscape artist who lived in East Ashling expresses his regrets for the changing world 100 years ago.

Pictures of farming before and after the Second World War include a Pathe film of the Harvest at West Stoke Farm in 1948.

The aim of the exhibition is to preserve memories and to ensure that they are safely stored in local collections, in the record offices and on the web, but it also hopes to inspire interest in local history amongst residents of Chichester and the surrounding villages.

It also provides an opportunity to raise funds for the much-needed refurbishment of the village hall.

In order to contribute, get in touch with Geoffrey Boys at geoffrey.boys@btinternet.com or Alec Peters on 01243 378005, or via the Funtington Parish website, available at www.funtingtonpc.org.uk.

The Funtington Parish Facebook page is available at www.facebook.com/funtingtonparish.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.