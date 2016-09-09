Famous faces at Goodwood Revival festival

Sir Chris Hoy and David Coulthard are among the well known faces at the Goodwood Revival festival today.
The Olympic gold medallist is driving an Austin A35 in the St Mary’s Trophy this weekend.
Formula One driver Coulthard and TV presenter Tiff Needell were also seen in their racing gear.
Other stars spotted at the festival were Pink Floyd star Nick Mason and his wife Annette, as well as Theo Paphitis from TV show Dragon’s Den.
