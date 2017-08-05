‘Fantastic performance’ from Arundel Church of England School pupils

Key Stage Two classes at Arundel Church of England School performed ‘Hoodwinked’ to great success earlier this month.

The play tells the story of Robin Hood and how he triumphed over the mean sheriff. Robin Hood and his merry men, along with Maid Marian, were able to trick the sheriff and help the villagers. Mrs Spencer, the business manager at the school, said: “The children put on a wonderful show full of great acting, brilliant singing and plenty of humour. A big thank you to all the children for all their hard work and to all the staff involved – it was a fantastic performance and thoroughly enjoyable!” Star performances cam from Eireann Wright in the role of Robin Hood, Archie Lee as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and the narrators, who had the audience clapping, cheering, booing and hissing.

This was a spectacular performance and all the children are to be congratulated on their hard work and commitment.

Mention must go to the School staff, in particular Mrs Simpson as director and Mr Hawke, music lead, and the teaching assistants who produced such wonderful scenery and props.

