Farewell to Talking News volunteer on her retirement

Volunteers from Chichester Area Talking News (CATN) recently gathered in the recording studio to say goodbye to their colleague Gillian Wintle, who has been a reader for CATN for more than 10 years.

The team met to mark Gillian’s retirement and to wish her well with her plans to move to Devon.

Gillian recorded items of local news for the fortnightly programmes made by CATN which are distributed to around 350 visually impaired people in West Sussex.

As well as making these recordings, Gillian has been active in producing audio descriptions of live plays and shows at the Festival Theatre and was also chairman of the Theatre Society for many years.

