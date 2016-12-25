Felpham students selected for translation competition

Two Felpham Community College students were chosen to represent Britain in a translation competition.

FCC was one of the 73 British schools selected to take part in the ‘Juvenes Translatores’ competition.

This annual event is organised by the European commission simultaneously across all member states of the European Union (751 schools - the number of seats in the European Parliament).

All students who entered the competition had to translate a very challenging text into their strongest language. Joana Soares and Martin Smit, both Year 13 students at FCC, were chosen to enter with Martin translating Spanish to English and Joana translating Portuguese to English.

Matthieu Cauchy-Duval, curriculum leader for languages, said: “The aim of the competition is to point out the importance of multilingualism, cultural understanding and highlight the benefits of studying a language. Our students have done very well and hopefully they will be invited to Brussels to receive their awards!”

Joana said: “I am studying French and Spanish at A level and enjoy both subjects. I loved the fact that the competition was happening all across Europe at the same time, it makes you feel part of something bigger!”

The students, and FCC, are now eagerly awaiting the results of the competition which will be announced in February. The winners will go to Brussels to receive their certificates from the European commission.

