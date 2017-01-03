Firefighters attend Yapton Road caravan blaze

Three crews have attended to a fire at a caravan park on Yapton Road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed.

A call which came in at 11.52am today saw two units from Littlehampton and one from Bognor Regis work to put out a caravan, Portacabin and two cars, it said.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added the caravan had been ‘100 per cent destroyed’ and the cause of the fire was ‘still unknown’.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident at firefighters were finishing ‘dampening down’ the site at time of this story going to web.

