Firefighters’ efforts praised after devastating Selsey home fire

Neighbours have spoken of the ‘brilliant’ efforts from firefighters following a devastating blaze at a Selsey bungalow.

Crews from Selsey, Midhurst and Littlehampton were called to the property at 8.30pm on Saturday after a fire broke out at Drift Lane.

Firefighters spent more than four hours battling the blaze, using 10 breathing apparatus, four water jets, two hose reels and a covering jet.

Martin Hubbard of Crablands Close, which runs directly behind Drift Lane, said: “It was my dog that alerted me to the crashes and bangs on Saturday night.

“I ran down the road and saw the flames coming out of the building – they were about 20 to 30 metres high.”

Ray Mariner, of Crablands Close, said: “An eight-year-old girl called the fire service but she was in such a state I took the phone from her.

“There were explosions and big balls of flames kept going up in the air and we were told to keep inside.

“It was terrifying because we didn’t know if there was anyone inside, and if there had been there was nothing we could do about it.”

Firefighters left the scene just after midnight, according to the fire service.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed that 60 per cent of the building and roof were damaged by flames and 100 per cent was damaged by heat and smoke.

No-one was injured and it is believed the property was empty at the time of the fire, West Sussex Fire and Rescue added.

Neighbours Martin and Ray both praised the fire service for their quick response and how they dealt with the fire.

Martin said: “The first firefighters here were Selsey retained firefighters, which is amazing as they have been having difficulties staffing a fire engine.”

Ray Mariner said: “I must say the service from the fire department was absolutely brilliant.

“They were here so fast and came back first thing the next morning to do their investigations.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue is treating the cause of the fire as an accident.