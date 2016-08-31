Firefighters tackle charity ladder climb challenge in central Chichester

Fire personnel climbed the equivalent height of Everest on ladders last Saturday at the Assembly Rooms in North Street, Chichester.

Despite sweltering conditions, the team from West Sussex Fire and Rescue took just three hours and 34 minutes to rack up their target cumulative climb ‘height’ of 29,035ft.

Donations from the public for the challenge raised £1,450 for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, which assists serving and retired fire service personnel and their families in times of need.

Organisers Ian Sinfield and Darren Kilmister, from Chichester Fire Station, thanked NJS scaffolding, the Assembly Rooms and the public for their support.

Pictured is chief fire officer and acting executive director for communities and public protection Lee Neale, who joined part of the climb.

