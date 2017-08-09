Firefighters to step up for fundraising challenge

Members of the public are invited to watch as fire crews aimi to climb the height of Mount Everest at an upcoming charity ladder climb event.

On Saturday, firefighters will be climbing 29,029 feet at the Assembly Rooms, North Street. They will continuously climb a ladder for six hours, raised against scaffolding, using a pole to descend.

The event will run from 10am-4pm and there will be a tombola for you to take part in, with many prizes that have generously been donated by local independent stores.

All proceeds from the event go to The Fire Fighters Charity and the Disasters Emergency Committee East Africa Appeal.

Firefighter Darren Kilmister, who is supporting with the organisation of the event, said: “This event is always really good fun for all. Last year we managed to raise and incredible £3000 for charity, hopefully we can beat that this year!

“The two charities that we are supporting do an amazing job 365 days a year and I hope that we can raise an amazing amount of money to show our gratitude towards them.

“We’d be delighted to see as many people on the day as possible to support us in reaching our goal, and perhaps they can even help climb the ladder themselves!”

A special thank you goes to NJS Scaffolding who have kindly supported the crews by supplying and building the scaffolding in preparation for the event.

