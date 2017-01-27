Fireworks and fairground fun set for Goodwood weekend

Only more week remains for members of the public to book a place at Goodwood’s 75th Members Meeting.

Limited non-member tickets for the weekend event from March 18-19 are expected to sell out in the next week.

A spectacular party of Saturday night activities will follow a day of racing of the track.

Live music, dancers, fire acts, and incredible processions of weird and wonderful acts are promised, along with a light show, and an impressive bonfire to keep everyone toasty.

A family fairground will be open all weekend, with a barn dance on Saturday evening and a firework display will round off the night.

Find out more or book online at www.goodwood.com

