First council homes to be built in Bognor for 28 years are ready

The pressure on social housing in Bognor Regis will be eased when 33 new affordable homes become available to rent in the coming months.

The handover of the new two and four-bedroom council houses at Glenlogie off Clarence Road took place on Thursday, August 17.

They will be let to people on the housing waiting list and are part of the first council homes built by Arun District Council since 1989.

Cllr Trevor Bence, cabinet member for residential services said: “This is the second release of council houses being built in Arun in 28 years and continues the programme to see 33 new homes added to the council’s property portfolio over the next two years.

“I am delighted that this development is now complete and ready to provide homes for Arun residents.”

The properties will be added to the council’s housing stock to replace some of the homes sold under the Right to Buy.

They have been built by Brymour and managed by Hastoe Housing Association, whose development manager Javed Ditta, added: “Hastoe are delighted to have helped play a role in delivering these new high quality, affordable homes for the people of Arun who need them most.”

