First ever Chi Pride today at Chichester College

A group of young people is running the first ever Chi Pride today to support the city’s LGBT+ community.

The teens, all from schools in the area, are aiming to celebrate the contribution lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people make to our community.

Chichester College has given permission for the group to host the event outside its main building at Via Ravenna from midday to 4pm today.

A fun-packed, festival-style afternoon is planned with local LGBT+ groups as well as music, food, stalls and children’s entertainment.

One of the organisers, Lily Ayling said: “We really hope that everyone will get behind the event and that local small businesses will support it, helping to make this a great day out for our community.

“We would love it if Chi Pride could become an annual event”.

The event has gained the support of Present Surprise on South Street, which has donned a rainbow flag for the occasion.

Manager Dave Hockridge said: “As a local business selling the biggest range of Gay and Lesbian birthday, wedding and anniversary cards and gifts in West Sussex we are very pleased to support Chi Pride today.

“Everybody should be treated as equal regardless of gender, colour or sex.

“We wish Chi Pride well and hope this becomes an annual event like in other major towns and cities.”

The Chi Pride team is made up of young people who are spending a month this summer on the government-sponsored National Citizen Service (NCS) programme, which aims to get teenagers actively involved in their communities.

They are responsible for every aspect of the event. See the Chi Pride Facebook page for more information.