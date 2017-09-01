First ‘pay as you feel’ restaurant opening in Chichester

A ‘pay as you feel’ restaurant is launching in the city.

The first ‘Nourish’ pop-up restaurant will open its doors at St Paul’s Church in Chichester on September 20.

It will see 50 guests served a hot, sit-down dinner at 6pm prepared by young people using quality surplus food which otherwise would have ended up in the bin.

It is being run by national food recycling charity UKHarvest, based in the city.

Founder Yvonne Thomson said: “The dinners not only aim to raise awareness on the scale of food waste in the UK and provide a hot meal for vulnerable people in the community, but also to create training opportunities for young people in cooking and hospitality.”

The pop-up is open to everyone and guests can pay what they can on the evening.

All funds will help UKHarvest continue its work in food rescue, education and engagement.

UKHarvest plans to open Nourish up to three times a week for lunch and dinner at various Chichester locations.

Earlier this year, UKHarvest piloted a series of similar dinners in collaboration with Chichester College, feeding 40 to 50 vulnerable people.

Guests on September 20 must book at www.ukharvest.org.uk/event/nourish-pop-up-restaurant/home or call 0333 305 7777.

One in four low-income households in the UK are said to be struggling to eat regularly or healthily.

