Fishbourne care home told it ‘requires improvement’

A Fishbourne care home has been told it ‘requires improvement’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Cornelius House, at Fishbourne Road West, cares for up to 20 older who are mobile and mentally alert but no longer safe on their own.

Inspectors found that while effectiveness, care and responsiveness at the home were ‘good’, leadership and safety ‘requires improvement’.

A spokesperson from CQC said: “There was inconsistent practice with some staff who were not clear about how to administer medicines.

“This meant that people were put at risk of not receiving their medicines safely.”

However, the report also stated that the registered manager ‘demonstrated commitment and openness in her approach and recognised where improvements were needed’.

Owner, Mr John Kellas, said: “We welcome the findings of the CQC report and were pleased to be recognised with many positive comments.

“Before the inspection we had identified areas of improvement and implemented an improvement plan which we have shared with CQC.

“We take responsibility for the areas that require improvement and that we underperformed on the day of inspection, which doesn’t reflect the normal practice at the home.

“We would like to thank our staff for their hard work and value the support of our residents and relatives. We are fully committed to making the changes required to improve our rating.”