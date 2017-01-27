Fishbourne Rainbows celebrate first year

Rainbow Guides in Fishbourne are celebrating a year of adventures as the unit marks its first anniversary.

The first Girl Guiding unit in Fishbourne for 27 years opened in January 2016 with 16 girls taking part. Today, the group is up to 23 members.

Fire station visit

Rainbows is a section of Girl Guiding UK for girls aged from five to six.

Katie Loe, unit leader, said: “There had been no Girl Guiding presence in Fishbourne since 1987 and I thought it was time to bring it back. I started the unit with Helen Loe from 4th Chichester Guides and our young leader Belle West. We have since been joined by Abi Todd as assistant leader and Adele Dillon as our Rainbow Helper.

“We chose an animal theme for our unit, so I chose the name Giraffe for myself and Helen chose Panda. Belle had already been volunteering with another Rainbow unit, so we came up with the name Grasshopper. Abi joined, with the girls choosing Rabbit, and Adele and the girls reached a mutual decision on Diplodocus - or Dippy for short!

“Our spring term was all about getting to know each other, so we did lots of activities around what Rainbows is, and learning about each other and the community around us in Fishbourne.

The Rainbows enjoy a party

“In our summer term we looked into the wider community, and the people that look after us. We visited the fire station and talked about staying safe in different situations. We also had a go with the high pressure hose, the girls enjoyed knocking over cones with the jet (which they couldn’t even hold on the weakest level!) We also enjoyed some May Pole dancing for May Day. We attended the Fairy Ball with other Rainbows and Brownies from Chichester, which the girls loved!

“Our autumn term we focused on the animals in our area and the habitats that they live in. We also enjoyed an indoor campfire, and we introduced the girls to all those guiding songs we love. This was a very special evening for me personally, as I always love to lead a campfire and sharing these songs with new girls was so lovely. We also made some pottery goats for Remembrance Day, remembering not just the men and women who have fought to defend our country, but the animals too. We shared this with the Royal Welsh Regiment of the British Army, whose mascot is Major Billy (a very majestic uniformed goat). They were so happy with the girl’s efforts and shared this on their twitter page.

“The Rainbows are looking forward to our 30th Birthday celebrations, marking 30 years of Rainbows as a section, as well as the rest of our ‘World’ themed term. We meet Fridays at the Church Hall of St Peter and St Mary.”

For more information about Girl Guiding, including how to register girls aged five to 26 for local units, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.

The Fishbourne Rainbows enjoy a Fairy Ball with other Rainbows and Brownies from Chichester

