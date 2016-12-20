The winter solstice takes place tomorrow (Wednesday December 21) - the shortest day in the northern hemisphere.

Here are five facts about the winter solstice:

Brighton and Hove go to town with its annual winter solstice celebration.

The Burning the Clocks celebration is run by charity Same Sky each year and sees around 2,000 people parade through the city with lanterns, before a bonfire and firework display on the beach.

This year, an after-party will take place at Patterns nightclub, with all ticket sales going to Same Sky to help fund Burning the Clocks.

