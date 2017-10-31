Flashing speed signs to help stop speeding in Fishbourne

New electronic signs which tell drivers how fast they’re going have been installed in Fishbourne in an effort to tackle speeding.

Fishbourne Parish Council has bought three of the Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) which displayed a vehicle’s speed in flashing lights if it is travelling above the limit.

The signs will be regularly moved to different locations around the village, all within the 30mph zone, and are also capable of recording speeds.

Chairman of Fishbourne Parish Council Geoff Hand, said: “We know that speeding vehicles are a big concern to residents, and the SIDs are designed to make drivers aware when they’re over the speed limit.

“We’ve already seen an instance of someone passing one of the signs at 70 miles per hour in the middle of the afternoon.

“But the main problem is people going at 40 or 45mph when they should be below 30.”

The signs were paid for with money from the New Homes Bonus – cash which comes from central government to areas where new houses have been built, for improvements to communities.