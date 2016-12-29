Fog forecast again across Sussex

Fog is set to be concern for motorists again in various parts of Sussex tonight (Thursday December 29) and into tomorrow morning.

Although no official Met Office warning has been issued, the overnight forecast is for freezing fog that may well cause problems for drivers.

Patchy, dense fog has caused problems across the county in the past couple of days.

However, after tonight the temperature is likely to increase a few degrees, bringing an overcast weekend, before a northerly wind heralds a return to freezing conditions.