Fog warning issued for morning rush hour

Fog may cause problems for drivers first thing tomorrow (Thursday November 2).

A Met Office weather yellow (be prepared) warning has been issued for the west side of West Sussex from 2am to 10am.

The Met Office says: “Fog patches are expected to develop overnight and may become more widespread towards dawn.

“Fog may be slow to clear through Thursday morning.

“Longer journey times and hazardous driving conditions are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster adds: “Not everywhere in the region will experience fog, but where it does form, visibility may drop below 100m.

“This is most likely in low lying areas and valleys.”