Football tournament held in memory of much-loved Bognor FC fan

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the children and family of a ‘larger than life’ Bognor Football Club fan who died last month.

Ryan Purvis also played for Aldwick Cricket Club and was a well-known local football referee. He died on October 27 aged 26.

Memorial tournament held for Ryan Purvis, who died last month. Pictures Tommy McMillan

On Sunday, Ryan’s friends and family took part in a big football tournament in his memory.

“It was a great day yesterday raising just under £1,000 for Ryan’s family,” said friend and fellow Rocks supporter Ian Guppy.

“I’d known Ryan for over ten years and became very close over the past few years through our love for both Bognor Regis Town FC and playing for Aldwick Cricket Club in the summer months.

“He joined the supporters club committee last season and was a fantastic asset to have around in organising events and just simply being a great help in all areas of the match day experience.”

Memorial tournament held for Ryan Purvis, who died last month. Pictures Tommy McMillan

Sunday’s tournament was organised by Give4Beth, a local charity that Ryan was close to as he refereed many of its football team matches.

It included four teams, BRTFC Rocks, Predators FC, Give4Beth and Ryan’s Rangers (Wick FC).

In the semi-final BRTFC beat Give4Beth 4-1 to face Ryans Rangers in the final, after their 6-3 win over Predators.

The final ended in a 2-2 draw so went to penalties, which BRTFC eventually won 9-8 to take the trophy.

Ryan Purvis died last month aged 26

This was the second fundraiser for Ryan, following a music quiz and auction hosted by Predators FC which raised around £3,000.

Ian added: “He was a larger than life character who never did things by halves.

“He was a very generous person and Ryan was the kind of guy you could call at a moment’s notice and he’d be there to help, no matter what the problem was, and he will be greatly missed by all that know him.”

Donated at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/doingitforryan?utm_id=106&utm_term=4Ve8ar4Ar

Memorial tournament held for Ryan Purvis, who died last month. Pictures Tommy McMillan

Memorial tournament held for Ryan Purvis, who died last month. Pictures Tommy McMillan