Former secretary from Emsworth died from natural causes

A 95-year-old retired secretary from Emsworth died from natural causes, an inquest has found.

Valerie Williams, who lived at Willow Lodge care home in Stein Road, Southbourne, had suffered from Alzheimer’s dementia, coroner’s officer Sally Hall said.

An inquest was held at Centenary House in Worthing on Friday.

The inquest heard she was moved into a care home last July after it was concluded she needed support with all elements of care.

A Deprivation of Liberty Safeguard authorisation had been passed as it was believed she would be at risk if she left the care home, the coroner heard.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield returned the conclusion that Ms Williams died from natural causes as a result of Alzheimer’s dementia.

