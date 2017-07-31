Foundation’s funding for Dementia Support

Dementia Support is celebrating after being awarded £5,000 worth of funding from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

Nicki Clarke from Dementia Support said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much-needed funds to support our charity. We work hard to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for local people living with dementia. The funding will be going towards our new Dementia Support Hub, which is due to open next year. The hub will be the first of its kind in the UK; a purpose-built building with all dementia services under one roof. We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising – it’s been a great help to us.”

Donna Mounce, store manager of the Screwfix store in Chichester, comments: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation. Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise vital funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

The Screwfix Foundation, which launched in April 2013 donates much needed funding to help a variety of local projects throughout the UK, from repairing buildings and improving community facilities, to improving the homes of people living with sickness or disability.

It also works closely with two national charity partners, Barnardo’s children’s charity and Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as supporting smaller, local registered charities like Dementia Support.

Relevant projects from across West Sussex are invited to apply online for a share of the funding at screwfixfoundation.com.

For more information about The Screwfix Foundation, visit screwfixfoundation.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.