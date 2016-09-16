Four new ‘bulky’ homes given the thumbs-up for Birdham

Four new homes are set for Birdham despite concerns over the ‘bulkiness’ of the designs.

The two pairs of semi-detached houses will be situation on land rear of the bungalow Sarnia, on Main Road.

In a meeting on Wednesday, September 14, councillor Plowman raised concerns over health and safety with the close proximity of the petrol station to the site.

However, to the dismay of local residents and the parish council, the plans were permitted.

Laurie Pocock from Birdham Parish Council expressed concerns over the scale of the building as well as flooding and foul drainage issues.

After the council approved the homes, he said: “Development on this site is generally accepted by Birdham Parish Council, but felt the design as originally presented too bulky.

“We welcomed the fact CDC Officers had negotiated reduction in roof heights, and they would have been happy to negotiated minor modifications to the roof with the developer, so was it just sheer cantankerism on the part of CDC councillors who chose to ignore local concerns.”

