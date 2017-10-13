Four residential units and roof terrace planned above Chichester shop

Plans have been submitted to turn the two floors above the CeX shop in Chichester into four residential units with a roof terrace.
Chichester Securities Ltd is asking Chichester District Council for permission to change the use of the first and second floors of 46 South Street.
The application includes extension and refurbishment works and use of part of the flat roof as a terrace.
Retail use is to be retained on the ground floor.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.