Free Comic Book Day set for Chichester

Thousands of comics will be given away when Free Comic Book Day takes place in Chichester this Saturday.

The event is again taking place at popular shop Comics, Games & Coffee in North Street, where a range of 50 comics, totalling nearly 4,000 copies, will be handed out to visitors from 9am-6pm.

Owen Lambert (pictured with fellow co-owner Tom Trinder) said: “We had half a tonne of free comics turn up this week so we are keen to make sure they get into as many people’s hands as possible.

“Free Comic Book Day is our chance to give something back to the community who have welcomed us to Chichester over the past year and a half, and we hope to meet many new faces on the day.

“We are also honoured to support such an important local charity – Coastal West Sussex Mind.”

Last year £500 was raised for the charity.

