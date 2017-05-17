Free music festival coming to Selsey

A free music festival in Selsey is set to kick off the summer season at the end of the month.

SelseyStock, organised by Selsey Town Council, will take place on Sunday, May 28 at East Beach and will host local bands from midday until late.

The community will be able to enjoy a range of street food, a licensed bar and other entertainment as part of the festival, which the council hopes will become a regular part of the annual events calendar.

Further details of the event can be found at www.selseytowncouncil.gov.uk