Free Playday event to be held at Florence Park this August

Florence Park is set to host a free event on National Playday.

The event, which is organised by the Florence Park Community Group and sponsored by Chichester District Council and Clarion Housing Group, will build on the success of last year’s Playday when more than 1,000 people came along to join in the fun.

This year’s event will be hosted at the Chichester park on Wednesday, August 2, from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be a fantastic range of local groups attending this year, including Play Mosaic, Fitjoy, Jiggy Wrigglers, Chichester Capoeira and Flip Out and many more.

An area will be available for families to enjoy a picnic, and the Florence Park Cafe will be open to tempt visitors with ice creams and more. More information about the cafe can be found on 07974 029388. The park has toilet facilities.

On Playday, thousands of children and their families get out to play at hundreds of community events across the UK.

As well as a celebration of children’s right to play, Playday is a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

Further information about National Playday can be found on the website at playday.org.uk.

