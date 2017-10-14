Freemasons donate £10,000 to hospice

Members of the Lodge of Union 38, a Freemasons Lodge in Chichester, visited Chestnut Tree House to donate £10,000 to the charity.

On September 21, Bro Herbert Rasca, W Bro Maarten White, the Worshipful Master of the Lodge of Union, W Bro Tom Batting and W Bro Rod Humphrey saw first-hand the facilities at the hospice, and said that they were delighted to be able to contribute towards the care costs for children and young people with life-shortening conditions in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Tracy Bowdery, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the members of Lodge of Union for this generous donation. It costs Chestnut Tree House £6,850 every day to provide all the specialist care services to local life-limited children and their families – both at the hospice and out in the community – so the support we receive from individuals, businesses and organisations is invaluable. The £10,000 donated will pay for a full day of care at Chestnut Tree House, as well as a three-night break at the hospice for a child, which is an amazing help. Thank you from everyone at Chestnut Tree House – this money really will make a difference.”

Chestnut Tree House provides care and support to around 300 children aged 0-19 with life-shortening conditions and their families across East Sussex, West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire. The cost of providing this vital service is over £3.5 million per year, yet the hospice receives less than seven per cent central government funding so relies heavily on the support of the local community to continue providing vital care to local children and families.