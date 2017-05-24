‘Fresh start’ for owner of Bognor chippy destroyed by fire

‘So far, so great’, that was the update from the former Bognor seafront fish and chip shop owner about his new business.

Yilmaz Vural said he had been chasing up about plans to rebuild the Bognor premises, which were destroyed by the seafront blaze in November , when a new shop, in Parklands, Chichester came up via a friend.

“I wasn’t interested in the beginning but it kept coming to me so I thought why not? This is a new beginning.

“I think I can make a difference here,” he said. “I have brought my reputation from the Beach Restaurant and the customers seem happy.

Mr Vural, who opened the new premises three weeks ago, said it was ‘so far, so great’ and added how locals had been ‘so kind, friendly and helpful’ – something he hopes to repay.

“It is a good location and I plan to add seats here so people can come in and meet with their neighbours here.

“It is a good opportunity for me.

“I am happy as I am doing what I am best at and I will try my best to carry on for years.”