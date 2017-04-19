Friends wow judges at TeenStar

Three friends who formed a band have made it through to the regional finals of TeenStar.

Year-six pupils Sophia Sheppard, Spencer Dixon and Isabella Howard were given the big thumbs up by judges in the audition stage of the UK’s only singing and dancing competition exclusively for teens and pre-teens.

Sophia and Spencer are pupils at North Mundham Primary School and Isabella goes to at Sophia’s previous school, St Alban’s CE Primary School in Havant. They got together to form the band Above the Beats.

The band will now be performing in a live showcase in the competition, competing in the Pre-Teens category. The regional final takes places at Engine Rooms, West Quay Road Industrial Estate, Southampton, on Sunday.

Chris Grayston, events co-ordinator, said: “We are looking to find an act that has something unique to offer, another Birdy or Luke Friend that can go all the way, with both the ability to deliver a strong live performance but also potential to become a professional recording artist or dance act.

“Now with the addition of dance acts, these shows are going to be so exciting to watch and judge. There is so much talent out there I’m sure we can find that star again.”

Visit www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk for more information.

