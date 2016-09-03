Friendship Day fun for residents and staff at Marriott House and Lodge

Staff and residents at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home celebrated Friendship Day with a special volunteer recognition coffee morning.

There were smiles all round as staff, residents and family members were reminded of the importance of friends.The residents were keen to thank all the volunteers for their continued friendship and dedication to the home through the activities and services that they provide on a regular basis.

Staff, residents and visitors were joined by Hilda, Betty and Graham, who volunteer regularly during the week. A representative from St Pauls Church in Chichester also attended to represent those that visit the home once a month and provide a communion service. The care home staff, residents and visitors were joined by all of the volunteers in the garden for a special coffee morning, and presented with a thank you card and a gift to express the appreciation for what they do for the residents by Theresa Shell, general manager.

A resident at the home said: “Hilda visits the lodge three times a weeks and helps us wth many activities, she always goes that extra mile and is so kind and caring.”

Another resident said: “I enjoy the church services that we have and this enables me to continue to be able to practice my faith within my home as going out would be very difficult for me.”

Theresa Shell said: “Everyone was keen to get involved in Friendship Day’s celebrations and incorporating what a fantastic job our volunteers do made it extra special. It was really nice to see staff, residents, visitors and our volunteers getting together in the garden for such a lovely morning. I think the whole day made everyone realise just how amazing it is to have friendships within the home and also how important is for our residents to still be part of the community which is very much the case through these formed friendships.”

The care home has also turned a shade of pink to raise awareness and money for Breast Cancer Care by hosting a special strawberry tea party. For that event, the garden was decorated with pink decorations, and staff and residents were asked to wear pink to show their support for the charity. More than £20 was raised.

Theresa Shell said: “Everyone had a wonderful time at the strawberry tea, many residents, visitors and staff, as well as members of the community joined us. I’d like to thank everyone that took part in wearing pink and am truly grateful to all those who supported us and donated.”

