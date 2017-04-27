Frustrations as ‘appalling’ Selsey Asda traffic worsens

Traffic misery is continuing for Selsey residents as delays around the new Asda worsen.

Drivers have called the traffic ‘appalling’ with many claiming that the traffic lights are not being properly manned.

Gail Douthwaite said: “I have two young boys who attend Seal Primary School and we live in Bracklesham, so the daily commute is normally 12 minutes or so.

“Yesterday Tarmac had been removed there was total gridlock in Selsey taking me 40 minutes to get to the road works and by the time I got past the queue on the way back into Selsey was back through Siddlesham.

“A better service needs to be in place because that was just ridiculous!”

Julie Fullick, of James Street, Selsey, said: “The times I have driven past there has either been no one there manning the light or they are distracted by their phones.

“Last night I left Chichester at 4.30pm and didn’t get into Selsey until 6pm. It is appalling.”

Gareth Gofton-Dann said: “Why isn’t anything being done about this?

“Obviously the works need to be done but shouldn’t highways be doing something to stop this?

“As a business owner in Selsey this is affecting both staff and clients reaching the village on time, let alone the emergency services. Disgusting.”

West Sussex County Council has been contacted for a comment.

View the Selsey Asda opening date HERE.