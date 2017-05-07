Fun and exciting opportunity for young people

New cadets are sought at TS Sturdy, the Chichester division of the Nautical Training Corps.

Young people aged eight to 16 can join this fun and exciting uniformed organisation, which offers a whole host of activities.

The TS Sturdy band plays at various engagements throughout the year

Treasurer Carolyn Barnes said: “We are looking to recruit new cadets to our ship. We teach the cadets a variety of skills, including camp cooking, marine navigation and communication skills.

“Our band plays at various engagements throughout the year, which start off on St George’s Day in Chichester as we lead the parade through the town, and should any cadets be interested they are welcome to join.

“We also participate in rifle shooting and drill competitions, and do fun stuff in the summer, which includes kayaking, barbecues and trips to the beach.

“Last year we had a scavenger hunt in the woods, which was great fun and a good team building exercise.”

Meeting are held at at North Mundham Village Hall. Visit www.ntc.org.uk/sturdy for more information or find TS Sturdy NTC on Facebook.