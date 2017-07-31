Fun at coastguard Open Day

A coastguard Open Day has raised more than £100 for Selsey lifeboats.

On Saturday, Selsey Coastguard Team opened their station doors in West Street to the public and held an Open Day, raising £111.10 for the colleagues at Selsey Lifeboat Station.

Ashley Pledger, coastguard from the Selsey Coastguard Team, said: “Despite the horrible wet weather, we had a fantastic response from the public and the station was packed at times, and you could hardly move!

“We had a lot of our kit out on display including our specialist Mud Rescue equipment, as well as our different types of stretchers and Water Rescue equipment.

“Children had great fun trying out and wearing our equipment, life jackets and helmets etc as well as jumping in our Emergency Response Vehicle and putting on the blue lights and sirens!

“There were displays and information on sea and coastal safety available, coastguard videos playing as well as members of the team to answer so many questions about the work we do and how we work so closely with the lifeboats and how they call us and the Lifeboats out.

“Remember, in an emergency out at sea or along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Our thanks to Coastguards Ashley Pledger, Paul Greenwood, Dan Far Voller, Jason Parker, Chris Watkins and Dean Saunders.”

The new Selsey Lifeboat Station is open to the public from 10.30 am until 4 pm daily, subject to operational requirements, and visitors are welcome. Visits by organised groups are also welcome by arrangement.

The boathouse telephone number is 01243 602833.

For more information about the Selsey Lifeboat Station, visit the station’s website, available at www.selseylifeboats.co.uk.

