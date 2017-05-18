Fun for Space Explorers at the Novium Museum

Visitors to the Novium Museum in Chichester are invited to become Space Explorers for a night.

On Friday, between 6pm and 8pm, the museum will take part in Museums at Night, an international festival in which museums from all over Europe open their museums after hours.

Visitors will take part in a space themed museum trail, before taking the ‘rocket lift’ into space for family friendly demonstrations in the Tim Peake Gallery, as well as taking part in themed craft activities.

Cathy Hakes, manager of the Novium Museum, said: “Museums at Night provides a unique opportunity to see the museum when visitors don’t usually get to be there. Visitors to the Tim Peake exhibition have been so inspired by Tim’s journey, and this is set to be a fun event for all ages to enjoy.”

Space Explorers is suitable for all ages, and can be booked by visiting www.thenovium.org/spaceexplorers or by calling the Novium Museum on 01243 775888 and selecting option one.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.