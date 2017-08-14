Funday announced for Together for Tyler

There’s been a fantastic response to the launch of our Together for Tyler campaign.

More than £900 has already been donated to the appeal for Barnham 20-year-old Tyler Murphy to have a bedroom and wetroom built in the downstairs of his home.

Tyler, his mum Jan, Stuart McGinley and Robyn Montague from Spirit FM and Steve Pickthall from the Observer and Gazette

And we can confirm that a special fundraising event will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Barnham Village Hall.

Please note this had originally been planned for October 21, as stated in the Bognor and Chichester Observers and Littlehampton Gazette, but the confirmed date is Saturday, October 28.

It will be put on by the volunteers at the Apuldram Centre, near Chichester, supported by the Observer, Gazette and Spirit FM, who jointly launched the major campaign last month.

Julie Sandalls from Apuldram said: “As soon as I heard the appeal on Spirit FM I felt compelled to help.

“I went online and read about the campaign and all about Tyler. He’s a true inspiration with everything he’s been through, his charity work, but now he needs his community to help him.”

The October 28 event will be a day of music, entertainment, stalls, a raffle and barbecue for the whole family.

Anyone with raffle prizes to donate or who wants to put on a stall or entertainment on the day should email stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk or call 01243 534166.

Chief reporter Steve Pickthall said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has generously donated to our appeal so far.

“It’s been a great start but we are only just beginning our mission to raise the £30,000 needed for adaptations to Tyler’s home to totally transform his life.”

