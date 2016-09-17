Fundraising family fun at Hearing Dogs charity walk

A fundraising family friendly walk is being staged at the Weald & Downland Open Air Museum by the Charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The event, which can be attended with or without dogs, is set to take place on Sunday, September 18, starting at 11am.

Entry to the walk gives access to the museum for the whole day allowing families and friends to discover life as it used to be lived. It provides the backdrop for an accessible walk for all ages.

Nicholas Orpin, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs, said: “The walk is an excellent opportunity to raise funds to help deaf people to live safely and more independently and experience the life-changing confidence a Hearing Dog brings. It is also a fantastic way discover or re-discover everything this brilliant museum has to offer.

“The walk costs just £10 per adult and £5 for under 16s. Under-fives and dogs are free! Walkers can consider getting sponsorship too, though no minimum amount is required – just do your best. Every penny raised and every step taken will make a difference”.

Hearing Dogs alert deaf people to household sounds that many people take for granted including the alarm clock, doorbell or telephone and danger signals such as the smoke alarm. There are over 950 hearing dogs currently placed with deaf people across the UK bringing independence, confidence and companionship.

Advance booking is available, or just come on the day. Find out more at www.hearingdogs.org.uk/support/events/template2.

Contact Nicholas Orpin on 01844 340 714 or nicholas.orpin@hearingdogs.org.uk.

