Fundraising walk Scuba diver’s charity challenge

Scuba diving instructor and finalist in Miss Scuba United Kingdom Charley Williams has taken part in a three km walk through Chichester city center in scuba diving equipment.

The walk, which took place on September 16, raised money for four charities including Project Aware, Deptherapy, the motor neurone disease association and Shark Guardian.

Charley, who is from Arundel, said: “It was a brilliant day with a lot of attention and a great way to spread awareness. Scuba diving and marine conservationor environmental issues are not much talked about or promoted in the UK and I believe this event was a fun way to bring attention to some important worldwide issues and maybe even encourage more people to try diving.”