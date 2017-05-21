Funtington Footprints mural unveiled

The ‘Funtington Footprints’ clay mural was unveiled earlier this month.

The project, which involved pupils, staff and governors at Funtington Primary School, created six clay footprints to symbolise the school’s core values of caring, respect, persevere, best, safety and independence.

The project was led by artist Rosie Hewitt with support from arts leader Sue Hawkins and the City of Chichester Decorative and Fine Arts Society. The school’s Arts Council also helped with the planning of the project.

The finished result was fantastic and greatly admired by the children and visitors at the unveiling ceremony.

Sue Hawkins said: “The children have gained so much from the project. They have all helped to turn their ideas and designs into such distinct footprints that they are really proud of.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.